Barrie police investigating after man poses as OPP officer at traffic stop

Barrie police are warning the public to be cautious when getting pulled over after two suspicious traffic incidents in recent weeks.

Officers were notified of a traffic stop on Livingstone Street East, North of Cundles Road, on Sat., June 18, between 7:30 and 8:00 p.m.

Police said a vehicle described as an older model police car with OPP lettering had pulled over an individual in a nearby church parking lot.

According to police, the driver conducting the stop had acted in an aggressive manner. Barrie police confirmed this incident didn't involve anyone from the OPP, nor did provincial police have any calls for service stemming from the person who was pulled over.

"We are deeply concerned by this because again, this is something that we've seen happen in other jurisdictions," said Peter Leon, Barrie police spokesperson. "We have reached out to our colleagues in the Ontario Provincial Police, they are going to be sharing the information with neighbouring detachments, as well as their operation centre."

The driver is described as being between 40 and 47-years-old with black or brown shaved hair, possibly eastern European, dark eyes, clean-shaven, a slim build and a circular face.

He was wearing a deep green shirt, green tactical-like pants and tall black boots at the time of the stop.

It was reported after information about a similar incident on June 22 was released. In that instance, police said a man falsely identified himself as a provincial investigator at a collision scene before telling one of the drivers she could get into his vehicle.

Police don't believe these incidents are related.

"You need to be aware that if you are pulled over at any time by a police vehicle, the likelihood of that individual not wearing a uniform is slim to none," Leon added. "If it's a plainclothes officer, they are required to identify themselves with their badge and warrant card, which clearly identifies who they are, their name, their rank and their badge number."

Barrie police ask anyone who witnessed either incident or may have dash cam footage to call them at 705-725-7025 ext. 2731.