Barrie police investigating Circle K robbery

Barrie police are investigating a robbery that happened overnight at a convenience store near Georgian College.

According to police, officers responded to calls of an armed robbery shortly before 4 a.m. Saturday morning at the Circle K located at 353 Duckworth Street.

Police say that a man entered the store carrying a knife and demanded an undisclosed amount of cash. Nobody was injured.

Officers are searching for the suspect that they describe as a white male who was approximately 30-years-old. He was wearing checkered pajama pants and a blue face mask.

Anyone with information is asked to e-mail bcarleton@barriepolice.ca.