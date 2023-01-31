iHeartRadio

Barrie police investigating collision on Essa Road and Highway 400 ramp


Motor vehicle collision on Essa road in Barrie. January 31. 2023 (Michael Chorney)

Barrie police are investigating a motor vehicle collision at Essa Road and the Highway 400 southbound ramp.

The incident occurred at 6:23 p.m. on Tuesday. Police believe a vehicle rolled over while exiting the highway.

Police say minor injuries were reported.

Bryne Drive to Fairview Road is currently closed.

Fire crews and police are on the scene. The investigation is ongoing.  

12