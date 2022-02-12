Barrie police investigating robbery at second Circle K location in a matter of hours
CTVNews.ca Barrie Weekend Producer/Video Journalist
Dana Roberts
Barrie Police are investigating a robbery at a convenience store in the city just hours after another one at a nearby location.
According to police, the second robbery took place at the Circle K location at 353 Anne Street, just before 1 a.m. Saturday.
Officers say an undisclosed amount of money was taken by the suspect, who allegedly was carrying an edged weapon.
Police are searching for a suspect described as:
- Male
- In his 20's
- Approximately 5'9"
- Wearing black & white checkered shoes, a grey hoodie and a black jacket
The robbery came just hours after another at the Circle K location on Bayfield Street. That took place Friday shortly before 5 p.m.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Barrie Police.
