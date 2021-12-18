Barrie police investigating Saturday break and enter

Police in Barrie say they are investigating a break and enter at a home in the city's downtown core.

According to police, it happened between 7:15 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. Saturday at a home near Blake Street and Collier Street.

#BarriePolice is currently investigating a B&E at a home that occurred this morning in the area of Blake St. and Collier St. between 7:15am – 7:35am. Police believe the suspect ran north & north on DunDonald St. to Queen St. Any video footage please call 705-725-7025 ext 2549 pic.twitter.com/sxdVWqUEnp

While not much is known, police say the suspect is believed to have run north on Dundonald Street towards Queen Street.

Police are asking anyone with information, including video footage, to contact 705-725-7025, ext. 2549.