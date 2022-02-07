Barrie police launch free after-school program at Holly Community Centre

The Barrie Police Service is offering a free after-school program at the Holly Community Centre beginning Monday.

Inside Out was developed by Barrie police and will replace a similar program called "Value, Influences and Peers" (VIP).

Police said the new initiative is an evidence-based youth program offering kids a safe space to build resilience, foster relationships and have fun.

Kids will participate in several different activities that help build a positive sense of self, healthy friendships, and community responsibility and belonging.

"Inside Out will be delivered by community engagement staff with training in self-regulation and strength-based practices," police wrote in a release issued last month.

"The Inside Out program requires parental consent to participate, as well as a follow-up survey evaluating the program. The consent must be signed prior to the class. An information package will be available upon registration."

Police said the program also aims to enhance youth wellness and will provide strength-based and trauma-informed programming.

Further information can be found on the Barrie police website. Registration for the after-school program is done through the city website.