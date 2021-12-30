Police look to identify man accused of stealing items out of stockrooms at Shoppers Drug Marts in Barrie
CTVNews.ca Barrie Operational Floater
Amanda Hicks
Barrie police are asking the public for help identifying a man believed to be stealing merchandise from the backroom of pharmacies.
The suspect has been entering stockrooms at various Shoppers Drug Marts across the city and "helping himself" to items in the back, according to police.
If you recognize the suspect, police encourage you to email cmanna@barriepolice.ca.
Although the picture isn't the clearest, someone may recognize this male who has made a habit of entering @ShopprsDrugMart stockrooms in Barrie where he helps himself to stored merchandise. If you know who he is, please email #BarriePolice PC Manna at cmanna@barriepolice.ca. pic.twitter.com/aX3T0SIQvy— Barrie Police (@BarriePolice) December 30, 2021
-
What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Dec. 31-Jan. 2CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at activities and events happening in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec over the New Year's weekend.
-
Eight stories that caught readers’ attention in 2021CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at eight stories that caught our readers’ attention in 2021.
-
Alohagate, Open For Summer, UCP fractures: A recap of 2021 in Alberta politicsUnlike in previous years, Alberta's premier declined a request for a year-end interview with CTV News. Nonetheless, here is a recap of some of the biggest political stories of 2021.
-
Year end interview with Mayor Jyoti GondekCTV news anchor Tara Nelson sat down with mayor Jyoti Gondek to talk about her post-pandemic vision for the city in her year end interview.
-
Slovakian goalie calls world juniors 'a joke,' criticizes organizers, COVID protocolsSlovakia's goaltender at the world junior hockey championship says that this year's tournament was “a joke.”
-
EPS homicide detectives take over investigation into human remains found in Strathcona CountyThe Edmonton Police Service is taking over the investigation into human remains discovered in Strathcona County on Monday
-
Consider other options before putting your Christmas tree to the curb in North BayIf you put your Christmas tree at the curb in North Bay, it won’t be picked up. Instead, the city is asking people to drop them off at the public works yard.
-
North Bay’s mayor and deputy mayor look ahead to 2022The calendar is flipping to 2022 and with it comes changes at the municipal level in North Bay.
-
One year later: Waterloo Region's COVID-19 vaccination rolloutSince the start of the COVID-19 vaccination rollout, more than 1,069,000 doses have been administered in Waterloo Region. We take a look back at the year-long effort.