Barrie police make arrest in child porn investigation

A 67-year-old Barrie man is facing charges relating to child pornography following a lengthy police investigation on Thurs., July 7 (Mike Arsalides/CTV News).

A 67-year-old Barrie man is facing charges relating to child pornography following a lengthy police investigation.

 On Thurs., July 7, Barrie Police arrested the accused and seized cell phones, laptops, computers, tablets and USB drives.

 The accused is now facing charges for accessing and possessing child pornography.

 He was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

