Barrie police make arrest in Grandparent Scam

Police arrested a Quebec man in connection with several recent frauds in the Barrie area known as the Grandparent Scam.

The Barrie Police Fraud Unit investigated several occurrences where a caller claims to be a cop or a court services employee and tells the victim their grandchild is in trouble.

The caller will request a large cash payment to secure bail for the grandchild.

"The victim is given instructions on how to package the cash and is given a name of a 'judge' or a name and badge number for an 'investigating police officer' to write on the outside," police state in a release.

"After the package of cash is picked up, the victim usually receives another call from the individual, claiming more cash is required," they add.

Police say victims are believed to have lost up to $90,000 to this scam between Monday and Friday last week.

On Friday afternoon, investigators arrested a 24-year-old man "as he attempted to collect money from another victim."

He faces several fraud-related charges, including fraud over $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

TIPS TO AVOID BECOMING A VICTIM

There is no cash bail system in Canada.

"You will never be required to provide cash, gift cards, e-transfer, or any other form of immediate payment to secure bail," Barrie police remind the public.

They say to be wary of calls that may be threatening action if you don't act quickly.

"For example, in the Grandparent Scam, the caller may tell you there is only a small window of time that the bail offer is valid."

Police note that the scammers never use the victim's name, only referring to them as grandma or grandpa.

"They may also not refer to the grandchild by name, instead telling you they're calling about your grandchild, hoping you will then provide the name for them."

Finally, police say if something sounds too good to be true, it probably is a scam.

In the case of the Grandparent Fraud, the caller may say that paying for the grandchild's bail could clear their record.

Police believe there may be more victims and encourage anyone who received a similar call to contact them at 705-725-7025 or online.