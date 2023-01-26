Barrie police make drug bust at Donald Street motel
CTVNews.ca Barrie Digital Producer
Kim Phillips
One person faces charges after a drug bust at a motel in Barrie Wednesday.
Police say several officers executed a search warrant at the Donald Street motel and seized several items, including a "significant quantity" of fentanyl, crack cocaine and heroin, "that were all destined for our streets," plus cash and weapons.
Two women and one man were arrested before officers released the females unconditionally.
The 53-year-old Barrie man faces a slew of drug possession, drug trafficking and possession of prohibited weapons charges.
