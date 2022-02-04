Barrie police officer charged with criminal harassment, extortion

A Barrie police officer faces criminal harassment and extortion charges after reports of off-duty allegations.

Barrie Police Services says the incidents happened between 2016 and 2018 and involved another service member.

Chief Kimberley Greenwood ordered an investigation after learning of the allegations back in July 2021.

The accused officer was immediately suspended from duty with pay as per the Police Services Act.

"We hold all our members to the highest standards, on and off-duty, and we are committed to remaining transparent and accountable," Greenwood stated in a release.

The 18-year police sergeant is scheduled to appear in a Barrie courtroom to answer to the charges in March.

He remains suspended from duty with pay pending the outcome of the matter.