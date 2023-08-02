Barrie police officer cleared after woman suffers fractured skull: SIU

Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit has cleared a Barrie officer of any criminal charges following a situation where a 32-year-old woman was injured in April.

The woman’s skull was fractured during an attempt to arrest her as she was going through a mental health episode.

SIU indicated the woman threatened officers with a drill before she was struck in the head by a conducted energy weapon discharge.

According to SIU, the woman fell backwards onto a roadway and suffered a serious head injury. She was taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital for potential neurological injuries.

Barrie police say the incident happened sometime before 4 p.m. on April 4 after responding to a report of a woman running into traffic and pointing a battery-pointed drill at nearby citizens.

Police contacted the SIU at about 8:30 p.m. that day. The full report can be viewed here.