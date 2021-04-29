Barrie police officer criminally charged for violent arrest caught on video

Ontario Provincial Police have laid criminal charges against a Barrie, Ont. police officer who was captured on video making a violent arrest in February.

The OPP took over the investigation at the request of the Barrie police chief and on Thursday announced 46-year-old Const. Jason Stamp had been charged with assault and assault with a weapon.

Stamp made headlines with the arrest of a 20-year-old skateboarder that was captured on cell phone video by a witness and circulated on social media, sparking outrage.

In a release Thursday, Barrie police said Stamp, an 18-year member of the service, "has been suspended from duty with pay."

Police Chief Kimberley Greenwood added, "The need for transparency in policing is critical. The Barrie Police Service holds all its members to the highest level of professionalism. I thank the OPP for conducting a thorough and detailed investigation."

Stamp was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in a Barrie court on June 7 to answer to the charges.