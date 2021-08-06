iHeartRadio

Barrie Police officers injured while trying to arrest intoxicated females

image.jpg

Two Barrie Police officers sustained minor injuries while trying to arrest two intoxicated women on Wednesday.

Police responded to a Georgian Drive address in north end Barrie just after 7:39 p.m. following reports of an assault.

When police attempted to arrest two women, the situation turned violent as both women resisted arrest.

One officer was kicked in the face and sustained a chipped tooth. The other officer had a portion of her hair ripped from her scalp, sustained numerous abrasions, a sprained finger and injuries to the neck and head area.

Both officers received medical attention and completed their shifts.

A 28-year-old Barrie woman and a 34-year-old woman from Rama were arrested and charged.

They will answer their charges in a Barrie court.

