Barrie Police officers injured while trying to arrest intoxicated females

Two Barrie Police officers sustained minor injuries while trying to arrest two intoxicated women on Wednesday.

Police responded to a Georgian Drive address in north end Barrie just after 7:39 p.m. following reports of an assault.

When police attempted to arrest two women, the situation turned violent as both women resisted arrest.

One officer was kicked in the face and sustained a chipped tooth. The other officer had a portion of her hair ripped from her scalp, sustained numerous abrasions, a sprained finger and injuries to the neck and head area.

Both officers received medical attention and completed their shifts.

A 28-year-old Barrie woman and a 34-year-old woman from Rama were arrested and charged.

They will answer their charges in a Barrie court.