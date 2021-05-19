Barrie police: Pedestrian hit by e-bike 'not crossing road properly'

Barrie police say a pedestrian hit by an e-bike rider was "not crossing the road properly".

The rider and pedestrian were hospitalized following the crash around 4 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Ferndale and Edgehill Drives.

The 45-year-old man on the e-bike was airlifted to a Toronto hospital where he remains in life-threatening condition. The 44-year-old male pedestrian was transported to local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say their preliminary investigation shows the pedestrian was crossing the road at a point on Edgehill Drive not controlled by a traffic signal or crosswalk.