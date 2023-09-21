Barrie Police recover stolen vehicle after responding to break and enter call

A break-and-enter at a residence in Barrie late Wednesday night turned into a vehicle being stolen.

Barrie police responded to an alarm at a home east of Tollendal, and found a broken window.

They say the suspect(s) were gone.

Officers later determined that a set of keys to a car parked in the driveway were stolen.

A few hours later, police were notified that the same vehicle in the driveway was in the process of being stolen.

Police say they spotted the vehicle several times in southeast Barrie and attempted to stop it but were unsuccessful.

An hour later, police located the stolen car again in southwest Barrie and made another attempt to stop it safely.

Police say the driver of the stolen vehicle managed to get away and travelled through a farm field towards the southbound lanes of Highway 400.

The car became disabled, and the 16-year-old driver was taken into custody and transported to Barrie Police Headquarters, where the investigation continued.

The teen faces several charges, including break-and-enter, dangerous operation and theft over $5,000, and is being held in custody for a bail hearing.