Barrie Police search for bank robber
Videographer
Kraig Krause
A bank robbery took place near downtown Barrie Monday morning, according to police.
The man entered Scotiabank on Collier St., and approached the counter, telling the staff he had a weapon and was robbing the bank before going behind the counter and taking cash, said Barrie Police.
At around 10:00 a.m., Barrie Police say they were alerted that the robbery was underway.
According to police, no one was physically injured, and the investigation is in the early stages.
Police described the suspect as 6' tall, wearing a black hoodie, black gloves, faded dark denim pants, black running shoes with a white sole.
Barrie Police are asking anyone with information about the robbery to come forward.
-
Driver involved in crash near Chalk River charged with driving impairedOntario Provincial Police say a driver who was involved in a fiery crash near Chalk River, Ont. last week is facing an impaired driving charge.
-
Toronto will allow canopies on CafeTO patios following social media outcryThe city will allow restaurants and bars participating in its CafeTO program to have rain canopies after one entrepreneur took to social media to accuse bylaw officers of “enforcing the letter of the law instead of the spirit.”
-
Waterloo Region adds 18 new COVID-19 cases; more than 800K vaccine doses now administeredRegion of Waterloo public health logged 18 new COVID-19 cases on Monday as health partners across the region have now administered more than 800,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses.
-
Manitobans who turn 12 this year can receive COVID-19 vaccine: provinceManitoba children who are turning 12 before the end of the year can book an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, the province announced Monday.
-
Pancake-lovers rejoice! London, Ont. on list for new IHOP restaurantFans of IHOP will be excited to hear a location is expected to open in London, Ont. in the next few years.
-
COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide update on weekend casesB.C. health officials will provide an update on new COVID-19 cases, immunizations and other relevant information on Monday afternoon.
-
Continued cohorting, isolation requirements a part of public back-to-school planEdmonton Public Schools will keep some of the practices it brought in during the beginning of the pandemic when classes resume in the fall, including cohorting, symptomatic and positive-case isolation periods, and daily health screening.
-
The Hospice of Windsor and Essex County launches 2021 Face to Face campaignHospice is kicking off its annual ‘Face-to-Face’ campaign where volunteers will canvass the neighbourhoods to collect donations.
-
Here's a list of walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics happening in Saskatoon on Monday Aug. 16Here's a list of COVID-19 vaccine pop-up clinics happening in the Saskatoon area on Monday Aug. 16.