Barrie police search for suspect in connection to multiple robberies

Barrie police are investigating a pair of robberies at local convenience stores over the last week.

According to Barrie Police, on Sunday around 2 a.m. officers responded to calls of a robbery at the Circle K location at 100 Little Avenue. Officers say the suspect obtained an undisclosed amount of cash and cigarettes after displaying a weapon.

The suspect is believed to have headed north by foot on Bayview Drive.

Police believe the same suspect is behind other recent robberies. One took place June 5 around 3 a.m. at the Circle K at 181 Livingstone Street East and May 30 at approximately 2 a.m. at the Circle K at 353 Duckworth Street.

According to Barrie Police, there were no injuries in any of the incidents.

Police are now searching for a suspect described as a white male who is believed to be approximately 30 years old. Police say that he is around 5' 10" with a medium build and dark hair. He was wearing glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Barrie Police or Crime Stoppers.