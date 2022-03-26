Barrie police search for suspect involved in hit and run on Dunlop Street East

Barrie police say they are searching for the suspect involved in a hit and run Friday evening.

The incident happened on Dunlop Street East, just off Highway 400 near Anne Street, shortly before 9 p.m., according to police.

Nobody was injured during the collision. However, police say paramedics attended the scene as a precaution.

Police gave no details about the suspect or vehicle. Anyone with information is asked to contact Barrie police.