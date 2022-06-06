Barrie police seek missing woman

Police in Barrie are trying to locate a woman not seen or heard from since last month.

Police say Elizabeth Smith was last seen on May 20 and was last spoken to four days later.

They say the 34-year-old woman was wearing a burgundy dress and sandals when she was dropped off on Dunlop Street in Barrie.

She has long brown hair, brown eyes and a hoop nose piercing.

Anyone with information on Smith's whereabouts is encouraged to contact the police at 705-725-7025.