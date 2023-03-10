Barrie police seek public's help to find missing 13-year-old girl
CTVNews.ca Barrie Digital Producer
Kim Phillips
Police are appealing to the public for help locating a 13-year-old Barrie girl.
Barrie police say they are concerned for the well-being of Suzanna Thompson, who is believed to have left with a 17-year-old boy around 6:30 Thursday morning.
Police say Suzanna and the teen could be travelling in a 2017 black Hyundai Santa Fe with the licence plate C X S F 5 1 7, adding their potential destination is unknown.
Suzanna is five feet four inches tall, roughly 140 lbs, with hazel eyes and a pale complexion.
She has a nose piercing and wore a black zip-up sweater and black shirt. She could have a red lanyard around her neck.
Police urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to call 911 immediately.
