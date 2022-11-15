Barrie police seek vehicle involved in hit and run that seriously injured senior
CTVNews.ca Barrie Digital Producer
Kim Phillips
Police in Barrie are searching for a driver and vehicle involved in a collision that seriously injured a senior over the weekend.
Police say a man in his early 70s was struck by a vehicle travelling southbound on Bayview Drive Saturday shortly before 10 p.m.
The pedestrian was initially taken to a local hospital and was later sent to a Toronto area trauma centre to be treated for his injuries.
Officers say they found the car's driver's side mirror at the scene and believe the involved vehicle is a grey-coloured Honda Accord.
Police say they have additional evidence from the scene that will help to identify the vehicle involved.
They ask anyone with information or dash cam video to email the investigating officer.
