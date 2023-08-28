Barrie police seize evidence in deadly pedestrian crash

The accused in a deadly crash in Barrie last month appeared in court Monday as police gathered more evidence to try and figure out what happened in the final moments of Varsil Patel’s life.

Patel was an international student from India studying computer programming at Georgian College.

He was killed while crossing the intersection of Big Bay Point and Leggott Avenue on his way to work at Circle K shortly after 10 p.m. on July 21.

Barrie police say the driver of the vehicle, allegedly involved in the crash, drove off. A damaged car was found in a nearby parking lot down the street after it had caught fire.

A search warrant was granted and executed on the vehicle, according to police.

Police arrested and charged a Barrie man, 19, with dangerous driving causing death and failing to stop after an accident causing death. He was granted bail and makes his next appearance by video in late September.

A publication ban protects any evidence heard in court at this time.

However, police told CTV News that investigators seized what they were looking for as they sought to gain information from the vehicle’s computer system in the moments surrounding the crash.

A GoFundMe set up to cover the costs of returning Patel’s body to India and support his family, to whom he was sending money while in Barrie, raised more than $40,000.

Flowers were displayed on a countertop inside the Circle K with a note expressing sadness for the loss of their colleague.

The flags at Georgian College’s Barrie campus were lowered following the news of Patel’s death.

As the matter is now before the courts, Barrie police say they won’t comment further on the case. The allegations against the accused have not been tested in court.