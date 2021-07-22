Barrie police seize guns, drugs and ammunition on Penetang Street
Three adults and one teen face drug and weapons charges following a dispute in Barrie on Tuesday.
Barrie police arrested the four individuals on Penetang Street and said officers found cocaine, oxycodone, hydromorphone, methamphetamine and fentanyl, which they believe was for the purpose of trafficking.
Police said they also seized two firearms and ammunition.
"Removing drugs from the street is one thing, but two firearms and ammunition in addition to the drugs is an indication that there was the potential for real threat to the safety of innocent persons," Barrie Police Services said in a release.
A 44-year-old Barrie woman, a 41-year-old Barrie man, a 19-year-old Toronto woman and a 17-year-old Toronto boy jointly face multiple charges, including possessing an illegal firearm.
