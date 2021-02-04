An interaction between Barrie police officers and a man was caught on video and made the rounds on social media on Thursday.

In the cell phone video, a police officer can be seen holding the man on the ground down before he is placed under arrest.

The video does not show what occurred leading up to the incident.

Barrie police took to social media Thursday night, posting they are "aware of a video that has been posted on social media and is currently looking into the circumstances that resulted in the arrest this afternoon on Dunlop Street in downtown Barrie."

The post ends with police stating, "We will provide further comment once the details are confirmed."

Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman posted on Twitter Thursday night, saying, "I've seen the videos of the violent arrest on Dunlop Street. This will be fully investigated. I won't be ignoring this, and once we have all the details, there will be full accountability."

A police spokesman says the man arrested was taken to headquarters. It's not clear whether he's been charged.

Police say he was not treated for any injuries.

This is a developing story. CTV News will have more information as it becomes available.