Barrie Police ticket organizer of anti-lockdown protest

The organizer of a recurring protest against COVID-19 restrictions in downtown Barrie has been hit with an $800 fine.

Barrie Police issued a provincial offence notice to the man who spearheaded demonstrations at Meridian Place every Saturday since early March. Police estimate the latest rally drew 300 people.

On Friday, police said while they respect the right of demonstrators to gather, they wanted people to abide by the provincial stay-at-home order and public health guidelines.

In a social media post on Saturday, the organizer of the Barrie Freedom Rally told his followers: "stay at home? no!"