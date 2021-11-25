Barrie police under investigation after officer discharges anti-riot weapon
The province's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating after it says a Barrie police officer used an anti-riot weapon during an interaction Thursday morning.
According to the SIU report, police responded to a 911 call at an Innisfil Street residence shortly before 10 a.m. for a person in crisis.
The agency said officers attempted to negotiate with the 39-year-old man, and "there was an interaction."
The SIU said the police discharged an Anti-Riot Weapon Enfield (ARWEN) and a Conducted Energy Weapon at the man.
He was taken to the hospital for assessment.
"It is not known at this time if the man sustained any serious injury," the SIU report stated.
The SIU invokes its mandate anytime a police officer discharges an ARWEN, which is classified as a firearm.
Under the Special Investigations Unit Act, a firearm is defined as a barreled weapon from which any shot, bullet or other projectiles can be discharged, and that is capable of causing serious bodily injury or death to a person.
-
Go Fund Me set up to help pay Shelly Glover's legal costs in PC Leadership court battleA Go Fund Me page has been set up to help Shelly Glover with legal costs as she fights to have a new Manitoba PC Leadership vote.
-
Police asking public to avoid area of Herring Cove Road: HRPHalifax Regional Police is asking members of the public to avoid the 400 block of Herring Cove Road as officers are currently on the scene.
-
Some CERB recipients set to get notices that they owe feds some of the aidSome Canadians who received a pandemic jobless benefit are set to receive notices that they have to repay some of the aid they received last year.
-
Power out in Varsity after vehicle hits light standard on ShaganappiPower is out for approximately 1,100 homes in Varsity after a car crashed into a light standard Thursday on Shaganappi Trail.
-
UCP outspends NDP in 2020, AMA tops third-party political ad spending: Elections AlbertaThe governing United Conservative Party (UCP) outspent the Opposition last fiscal year, while the Alberta Medical Association led the way in third-party political advertising, according to Elections Alberta.
-
'I officially received Trikafta': Ottawa woman with cystic fibrosis receives life-saving medicationA 23-year-old Ottawa woman with cystic fibrosis received a life-saving medication this week, and is now vowing to continue to fight until every single CF patient has it "in their hands."
-
Flood watch, evacuation alert issued as more rain falls on southern B.C.The B.C. River Forecast Centre has issued a flood watch for the province's South Coast, and a regional district in the Interior has issued an evacuation alert for several properties, as the first of three successive atmospheric rivers hits the province.
-
'Everyone's frustrated': impending closure of Lethbridge clinic highlights city's family doctor shortageAccording to Primary Care Networks, there are currently no doctors in Lethbridge that are currently taking on new patients.
-
Island businesses turn 'Black Friday' into 'Blue Friday' environmental fundraiserFor the third year in a row, a group of businesses on Vancouver Island are offering shoppers an eco-conscious "Blue" alternative to Black Friday.