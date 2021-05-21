Barrie police warn about new rental scam

Barrie police warn another rental scam artist is preying on locals with rental homes listed on a popular online site.

Police say the suspect, who goes by the name Lauren Perry Scarpa, posts homes for rent on Kijiji.

According to police, the homes posted are actually real estate listings for rent by real MLS realtors.

Police say several victims have been defrauded and threatened by the suspect.

They advise doing your research and dealing with reputable companies to avoid being prey to such scams.

Anyone who may have been a victim of fraud should contact the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501 or online to report it.