Barrie porch pirate caught on camera

Barrie police hope to catch a porch pirate whose image was captured on video as he took something from a house in broad daylight.

Police say the man stole a Blue Jays jersey from a mailbox on Arthur Street on the afternoon of May 11.

The man's image was caught on the home's security system as he grabbed the item, valued at around $80, and walked away from the house.

Porch piracy is becoming an increasing problem across Canada, and some experts say having video surveillance isn't always enough to stop someone in their tracks.

Police advise having a package delivered to your workplace or have a neighbour, friend or family member at home at the time of delivery.

Police also say it's wise to have a parcel held at the post office by selecting 'ship to store' for pick up.

Officers encourage anyone with information on this crime to contact them.