Barrie Pride crosswalk 'intentionally' vandalized for second time

Barrie police are investigating what they believe is a deliberate act of vandalism to the city's Pride crosswalk.

Police say black tire tracks marked the rainbow crosswalk on Simcoe Street likely sometime on Thursday or Friday last week.

"We believe it was intentional damage, as the marks are quite clear, compared to the normal wear and tear on the road," Barrie Police Services said in an email to CTV News.

This is the second time someone vandalized the Pride crosswalk since it was installed two years ago.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them via email or by calling 705-725-7025 ext. 2550.