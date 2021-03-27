Barrie program helps connect seniors to COVID vaccines

Daisy a Day Home Care Services in Barrie has launched a new program to help connect seniors to COVID_19 vaccines.

Owner Jennifer Spalvier understands that some people feel scared, isolated, and overwhelmed by the process.

"Something as simple as booking an appointment has been very challenging," says Spalvier. "You have to go online, navigate online; you have to navigate through phone systems. Some people are hard of hearing; others have (a) cognitive deficit."

Daisy a Day can help people through the booking process and transport them to and from vaccine appointments. Spalvier says they can accommodate people with mobility issues with an accessible van.

The service is free for those on financial assistance.

