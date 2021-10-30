Barrie psychotherapist using music to help clients
A Barrie woman is stressing the benefits that music can have in helping with anxiety and depression.
Heidi Flynn is a registered psychotherapist and music therapist who has run 'Music Therapy Services of Simcoe County' for approximately 20 years.
"Music therapy is when we use music to work on non-musical goals," Flynn tells CTV News.
She says that it has even helped her brother, who in particular enjoys playing the drums.
"One of my favourite memories is a gentleman in a long-term care home who was very withdrawn, and he didn't really engage with anyone, he was very upset and sad all the time, and after several sessions, he opened up, and he started to sing all the time," Flynn says.
Flynn provides mental health support for people of all ages, including those with developmental disabilities.
For more information, click here.
