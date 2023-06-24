Barrie Public Library's drag queen story time carries more importance this year

Drag queen story time returned to Barrie's Public Library on Saturday amid growing tensions surrounding similar events elsewhere.

The library has been holding drag queen story time since 2017 to help raise awareness and connect multiple communities in Barrie.

"I think it's really important for people like myself to go out and teach others about diversity," said Mitchell LaFramboise, who goes by Justine when performing in drag. "It's more than okay to be who you are. It's okay to be your authentic self."

The Barrie Public Library accounted for pushback after several conflicts in communities across North America, but Saturday's event went off without any issues.