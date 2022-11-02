Barrie public school placed in hold and secure for police investigation
Police initiated a hold and secure at Cundles Heights Public School on Wednesday for a brief time.
The Simcoe County District School Board posted to Twitter the school was in a hold and secure while officers investigated a "situation in the community."
Officers with York Regional Police (YRP) tell CTV News they are conducting a weapons call investigation in the area of Daphne Crescent.
According to YRP, the investigation started in the Steeles Avenue and Yonge Street area and led officers to a Barrie address.
Police say it is an isolated incident, and there is no threat to public safety. Still, because there were concerns regarding weapons in the area of a school, they initiated the hold and secure.
The board noted students and staff were safe.
Police lifted the security measure shortly after 1:30 p.m., with the board stating the school day was proceeding as scheduled.
A hold and secure is a response to a threat or incident in the general vicinity of a school, but not necessarily on school property.
During a hold and secure, activities resume inside the school as usual, but all exterior doors are locked, and no one is allowed to enter or exit the building.
