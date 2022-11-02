iHeartRadio

Barrie public school placed in hold and secure for police investigation


York Regional Police are in Barrie, Ont., for an investigation, assisted by Barrie police officers on Wed., Nov. 2, 2022 (CTV News/David Sullivan)

Police initiated a hold and secure at Cundles Heights Public School on Wednesday for a brief time.

The Simcoe County District School Board posted to Twitter the school was in a hold and secure while officers investigated a "situation in the community."

Officers with York Regional Police (YRP) tell CTV News they are conducting a weapons call investigation in the area of Daphne Crescent.

According to YRP, the investigation started in the Steeles Avenue and Yonge Street area and led officers to a Barrie address.

Police say it is an isolated incident, and there is no threat to public safety. Still, because there were concerns regarding weapons in the area of a school, they initiated the hold and secure.

The board noted students and staff were safe.

Police lifted the security measure shortly after 1:30 p.m., with the board stating the school day was proceeding as scheduled.

A hold and secure is a response to a threat or incident in the general vicinity of a school, but not necessarily on school property.

During a hold and secure, activities resume inside the school as usual, but all exterior doors are locked, and no one is allowed to enter or exit the building.

12