Barrie pumps the brakes on speeders with new 'traffic calming' measures

The City of Barrie is pumping the brakes on heavy-footed motorists by installing speed bumps to encourage "traffic calming."

The city installed 20 sets of speed bumps in various neighbourhoods, including Summerset Drive near St. Catherine of Siena School, Pringle Drive between Ruffet Drive and Gross Drive, and Holgate Street near Shear Park.

"It's all about traffic calming," said Michelle Banfield, Director of Development Services, City of Barrie.

Banfield said the project was slated to take two years to complete, but at last year's budget, council agreed to hit the gas, managing to get it finished ahead of schedule.

The permanent cement speed bumps, or as the city calls them, "speed cushions," are welcomed by most residents, but the city noted the public raised a few concerns about accessibility for emergency vehicles.

"Their wheel basin is able to straddle the cushion, so they don't have to go over them," Banfield explained.

Brian Barne has lived on Holgate Street since 1974, and over that time, he said traffic has increased, turning a once quiet residential street into a raceway for some drivers.

"We're probably about 100 yards from a stop sign, and he's going 60," Barnes said as a car drove past.

The Barrie man said the cement bumps were needed to help ensure the safety of children using the nearby Shear Park.

"My kids played baseball, hockey and every other sport there," said Barnes. "That park is really highly used."

While the speed bumps provide a sense of relief, Jane Nash said they need more to have a real impact.

"It helps, but you need them closer together because people speed up after they've gone over them," said Nash as she walked by St. Catherine of Siena School.

The city said it chose where to place the speed bumps after months of consultations.

Still, the city said if residents felt their neighbourhood was a hot spot for speeders they should notify city staff or their councillor.