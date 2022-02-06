Barrie rally shows support for Ukraine

A rally was held in Barrie to show support for Ukraine.

Two dozen people gathered outside Barrie's City Hall on Sunday.

Oksana Yakusha, organizer of the rally, says she has family in Ukraine who are concerned.

"They are so concerned, and they are so worried because they want to live in the freedom. They want to live in peace," Yakusha says. "They want to live in an independent Ukraine."

The demonstration is a national effort spearheaded by the Ukrainian Canadian Congress of Canada, which provides support for Ukrainian citizens. The goal of these demonstrations is to send a message of support for Ukraine. Currently, Russia has deployed 100-thousand troops along Ukraine's border.

Morris Ilyniak, an Orillia resident, says it's important for Canadians to show their support.

"As Ukrainian Canadians and as all Canadians, we need to stand up for Freedom and democracy around the world," Ilyniak says. "Ukraine is on the forefront of that battle."