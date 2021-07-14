Barrie ranked 3rd most expensive city to rent apartment, surpasses Toronto
Barrie.CTVNews.ca Producer
Kim Phillips
A one-bedroom apartment in Barrie is now going to cost renters more than a similar apartment in Toronto, according to PadMapper.com.
The online site reports a one-bedroom in the City of Barrie rose 4.8 per cent in July to an average of $1,730 - $20 more than what renters would pay in The Big Smoke.
The price of a two-bedroom in Barrie jumped 18.5 per cent since this time last year to $1,920.
Barrie now has the third-highest rental rate in the country, behind Vancouver and Burnaby.
Toronto dropped to fourth place for the first time ever.
-
-
Kirkland Lake OPP raid three residences, seize drugs and weaponsA 30-year-old resident of Kirkland Lake is in police custody after the Ontario Provincial Police executed search warrants at three residences Wednesday.
-
SaskPower expecting extreme heat to drive record demand for powerAs Saskatchewan braces for another round of extreme heat, the province’s power provider is encouraging residents to reduce their consumption.
-
Hot, dry weather causing poor crop conditions throughout Sask.Prolonged hot and dry conditions have resulted in short, thin and rapidly advancing crops in many regions in Saskatchewan.
-
-
Youngest child injured in fire pit incident near Port Burwell, Ont. has diedA one-year-old girl injured in a fire pit incident near Port Burwell, Ont. on Monday has died, a relative has confirmed.
-
Jurassic jive: Dino-clad concert crashers caught on cameraAt first it seemed like any other of Stephanie’s lawn concerts. Until it suddenly wasn’t.
-
Results of Goderich, Ont. train derailment investigation releasedAn investigation into a train derailment in Goderich has concluded that an accidental release of the train's air brakes was to blame.
-
Police identify woman killed in basement apartment in Toronto's west endPolice have released the identity of Toronto’s latest homicide victim.