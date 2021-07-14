Barrie ranked 3rd most expensive city to rent apartment, surpasses Toronto

A one-bedroom apartment in Barrie is now going to cost renters more than a similar apartment in Toronto, according to PadMapper.com.

The online site reports a one-bedroom in the City of Barrie rose 4.8 per cent in July to an average of $1,730 - $20 more than what renters would pay in The Big Smoke.

The price of a two-bedroom in Barrie jumped 18.5 per cent since this time last year to $1,920.

Barrie now has the third-highest rental rate in the country, behind Vancouver and Burnaby.

Toronto dropped to fourth place for the first time ever.