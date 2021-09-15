Barrie ranked third most expensive Canadian city to rent housing
CTVNews.ca Barrie Online Producer
Kim Phillips
The City of Barrie remains in the top three most expensive Canadian cities to rent housing.
According to zumper.com, the cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in Barrie has gone up nearly five per cent to an average of $1,720.
A two-bedroom in the city fell slightly to $1,830, down 1.1 per cent.
Toronto topped Barrie to land in the number two position, but not by much.
A single-bedroom apartment rental in Toronto costs on average $1,770 - just $50 more than in Barrie.
Vancouver topped the list with a one-bedroom apartment rental going for $2,100.
The cheapest places to rent in Canada are in St. John's, Quebec and Regina, where renting a one-bedroom apartment is $900 or less.
