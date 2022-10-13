Barrie ranks among top 10 most expensive Canadian cities to rent: report

The City of Barrie fell three spots to eighth place since the summer in the ranking of most expensive Canadian places to rent, according to an October report.

Rental listing platform Zumper.com lists Barrie among the top 10 most expensive rental markets in the country, with one-bedrooms running approximately $1,700.

The report reveals two-bedroom rentals jumped 5.9 per cent to average at $1,960 in the city north of Toronto.

No other cities or towns in Simcoe County or Muskoka were named among the report's 24 most expensive Canadian rental markets.

RELATED

Four cities in British Columbia made the top 10, including Vancouver at number one, with a one-bedroom rental averaging $2,500.

Toronto held onto second place, with one-bedrooms renting for around $2,090.

In Ontario, Oshawa and Ottawa also made the top 10.

The list does not specify the average square footage for the rentals.

The cheapest place to rent remains in St. John's, Newfoundland, with the average one-bedroom costing $860.