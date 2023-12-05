Barrie ranks among top 20 most generous communities in Canada in 2023
The City of Barrie was named among the top 20 most generous communities in Canada over the past year by the GoFundMe platform.
The ranking was determined based on the number of donations per capita in 2023, with Barrie securing the 19th position.
Victoria, B.C., claimed the top spot on the list, where over 23,000 donations were made in 2023.
Notably, nine Ontario cities made the top 20, including Brampton at #8, Thunder Bay at #10, Kitchener at #12, Peterborough at #13, Guelph at #14, and Toronto at #16, followed by Milton and Whitby.
In Barrie, GoFundMe recorded over 9,000 donations, resulting in a per capita donation rate of 6.12 per cent, considering the city's population of nearly 148,000.
The free social fundraising platform highlighted one particular campaign in Barrie that raised $300,000, surpassing its initial goal, following the death of local former figure skating Olympian and new mom, Alexandra Paul.
