Barrie ranks sixth most expensive Canadian city to rent

The City of Barrie ranked sixth among the most expensive cities in Canada to rent.

The Canadian Rent Report notes the cost of a one-bedroom apartment in Barrie averages $1,600.

Zumper.com says 70 per cent of cities in the report saw one-bedroom rents increase month over month.

According to the report, seven of the top 10 most expensive cities experienced double-digit year-over-year rent price growth rates.

According to zumper.com, Barrie falls behind Oshawa, Kelowna, Victoria, Toronto, and Vancouver.

Vancouver remains in the top spot as the costliest city, with one-bedroom rates remaining unchanged at $2,190.

A one-bedroom apartment will run tenants $1,920 on average in Toronto.

