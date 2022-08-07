Barrie residents beat the heat under Environment Canada warning

Environment and Climate Change Canada have a heat warning in effect for Barrie and much of the surrounding area Sunday, with temperatures touching 32 degrees.

"A big high-pressure area often called a Bermuda high is sitting and just pumping like a heat pump all of this warm air northward. A good part of the eastern part of the country and millions of Canadians are going to be affected by this," said Environment and Climate Change Canada Senior Climatologist, David Phillips.

The humidity is what many residents find most bothersome.

"It feels a little heavy compared to like if you go to Europe it's a very dry hot heat whereas here it feels like you're wearing a blanket," said Anna Mckee.

"Unless you have air conditioning, you kind of really can't get out of it but it's ok. I don't mind it," said Adam Sararus.

But many people in Barrie are embracing the heat.

"I'm enjoying the heat wave a little bit because it allows us to go to the beach with family which is what we're doing here today," said Christine Matt.

"It's really nice. It brings a lot of people out to the wonderful waterfront. We just ran a triathlon so the heat impacted with that and made you run a little bit slower," said Derek Benedet.

"I love the heat. It doesn't bother me actually. The warmer the better. I know some people complain but I enjoy it," said Hubert Bogatko.

Environment Canada warns to be careful in this combination of heat and humidity.

"That's very unhealthy, very uncomfortable. Doesn't matter how fit and athletic you are," said Phillips.

But there is some good news for those seeking a break from the extreme heat, with temperatures set to cool off by the middle of the week.