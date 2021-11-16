Barrie retiree waits nearly 2 years to claim lottery prize

A Barrie man has claimed his prize after winning $51,370 with Lotto 6/49 nearly two years after purchasing his ticket.

William Small said this was his first "big win."

The 66-year-old retiree said he was shocked to discover he had won in the Jan. 18, 2020, Lotto 6/49 draw with the ticket he purchased at the Circle K on Leacock Drive in Barrie.

"I just sat down at home and looked at the winning numbers printout I got from the store. When I saw the numbers matched, I was so excited. I was only one number away from the jackpot," he shared.

Winners typically have one year from the draw date to claim their prize.

In this case, the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) said Small opted to wait to collect his prize in person rather than take advantage of the virtual claim process in place during the pandemic.

"We allowed him to do that by opening a prize claim file in his name before the ticket expired," said OLG external communications director Tony Bitonti.

While Small didn't offer why he wanted to wait for his prize, he did say he planned to invest for his retirement.

"I will put it away for now and make decisions later."

CLAIM YOUR OLG PRIZE

The OLG is currently booking in-person claim appointments at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.

To claim a prize over $50,000, ticket holders need to call 1-800-387-0098 to discuss available prize claim options.

Claiming a prize under $49,999.90 can still be submitted by mail.