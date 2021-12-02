iHeartRadio

Barrie retirement home residents assemble baskets to help seniors in need

image.jpg

Barrie seniors are gathering to help out less fortunate seniors in the community.

As part of Amica's Helping Hands Charity, residents at Amica Little Lake retirement home in Barrie will be assembling baskets on Thursday to deliver to seniors.

The baskets will be full of non-perishable food, warm blankets, and gift certificates.

Helping Hands is a registered Canadian charity which provides goods and services to seniors. 

12