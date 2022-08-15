Barrie road closed until 2023 for new GO rail expansion
Minet’s Point Road in Barrie's south end is closed until the new year.
Trans Power Utility closed the road to install a new road crossing, underground and overhead cables and switches, supporting the Regional Express Rail Expansion planned for the Barrie GO corridor.
GO service is expanding its Barrie rail service with more frequent service, more stations, cleaner technology and more connections.
Metrolinx has plans to transform GO Transit to bring two-way, all-day service to the Barrie Line, up to every 15 minutes, seven days a week.
To kick-start the expansion, Minet’s Point Road will be closed between Lakeshore Drive and Yonge Street beginning Aug. 15 until Jan. 1, 2023.
Access for residents and businesses within the closure will be maintained, and emergency services will have access to respond within the closure but not to travel through it.
- Detour D-1; runs along Hurst Dr. (eastbound), to Little Ave., to Yonge St.
- Detour D-2; runs along Yonge St. (eastbound), to Little Ave., to Hurst Dr.
- Detour D-3; runs along Lakeshore Dr (westbound), to Essa Rd, to Burton Ave., to Yonge St.
- Detour D-4; runs along Yonge St (westbound), to Burton Ave., to Essa Rd, to Lakeshore Dr.
