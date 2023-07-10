Barrie road closed until mid-August for road work
Summer months in Barrie always come with road construction at every turn, and motorists in the city's west end will have to contend with another road closure for weeks.
Cedar Pointe Drive is now closed until August 18 for road work, which includes relocating the trunk sanitary sewer along the road from Dunlop Street to Edgehill Drive and ditching the existing sewer bordering the Highway 400 right-of-way.
The Ministry of Transportation requires the City to move the sewer to construct the new Dunlop Street bridge.
The City says the sewer will cross the highway south of the current interchange and connect to the existing main at Hart Drive.
RELATED
- Crews begin work on Bayview Drive in Barrie to improve traffic flow
- Barrie invests $128 million into road construction projects: Here's what's happening
Cedar Pointe Road businesses will remain open, but access is only available from Edgehill Drive with no access possible from Dunlop Street during this time.
The work will also mean lane closures on Dunlop Street West at times.
Additionally, Barrie Transit will be detoured.
-
Novice Windsor driver charged at RIDE checkpointOPP have arrested a novice driver from Windsor at a Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (RIDE) checkpoint in Chatham-Kent.
-
Ontario to seek new wind, solar power to help ease coming electricity supply crunchOntario is working toward filling all of the province's quickly growing electricity needs with emissions-free sources, including a plan to secure new renewable generation, but isn't quite ready to commit to a moratorium on natural gas.
-
Alberta's Smith decries 'federal interference' ahead of premiers' meetingAlberta Premier Danielle Smith believes she'll have allies in her battle against so-called federal overreach when she attends this week's meeting of provincial and territorial premiers in Winnipeg.
-
Halifax Forum redevelopment will cost $110 millionOn Tuesday, HRM staff will present a strategy to council that would see the Halifax Forum, the attached Civic Arena and community halls torn down and replaced by two new ice surfaces and a modern community centre.
-
Get a unique glimpse into school in the 1800s at the Coldwater museumFamilies are welcome to step back in time and experience a unique glimpse into education from over a century ago while school is out this summer.
-
Saskatoon civic centre renos paused due to 'higher than anticipated' costsRenovations at a popular Saskatoon pool aren't going ahead as planned.
-
6-year-old girl dies days after being struck by SUV in Toronto's Junction neighbourhoodA six-year-old girl who was struck by a vehicle in Toronto’s Junction neighbourhood last week has died, police say.
-
'He would have loved this': Aiden Curtis’ father appreciative of community decorating city red in honour of son’s birthdayRed balloons decorate houses on nearly every street in St. Thomas, Ont. on Monday — it’s a way to wish Aiden Curtis a happy 12th birthday.
-
Windsor driver stopped going almost double speed limitWindsor police have charged a driver for going almost double the speed limit on a city street.