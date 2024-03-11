Barrie road construction means several months of lane closures
CTVNews.ca Barrie Journalist
Kim Phillips
Motorists on Essa Road in Barrie need to brace for delays. Ongoing construction is causing lane restrictions that are expected to last several months.
As part of the Ministry of Transportation's bridge construction project, one lane in both directions along Essa Road will be closed between the interchange off-ramps until at least December.
With the busy area under Highway 400 limited to one lane in both directions, motorists are advised to plan their routes accordingly and allow for additional travel time to mitigate potential delays and frustration.
The project includes widening Essa Road to six lanes.
The Ministry of Transportation aims to have the project completed in late 2025.
