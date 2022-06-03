Barrie road construction projects to be completed ahead of schedule

Headaches and tested patience are inevitable during construction season in Barrie every year, but some significant projects are wrapping up sooner than anticipated.

The City of Barrie says the Mapleview Drive East expansion project is about 70 per cent complete, putting the project a full year ahead of schedule.

"They (construction crews) were able to get the bulk of the water main with the storm sewer completed with the north side of the road," said Rachel Graham, Engineering Project Manager. "That has put us in a spot where this three-year project will now be completed this year instead."

Dunlop Street will also see less construction-related closures this summer as the Kidd's Creek culvert replacement nears its end.

"They're just putting in the finishing touches, but it shouldn't cause any more closures," Graham said. "They'll be finished by the end of June."

Motorists should still be mindful of a major project on McKay Road West, set to cause considerable delays this year.

Work began near Veterans Drive last week, with the plan aiming to expand the southern part of the city with new residential areas and municipal services.

A statement from the Ministry of Transportation said it has resumed construction on the Anne Street bridge replacement and expects to complete the project by the end of 2022.