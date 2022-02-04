Barrie-run recreational facilities 'more efficient' with eased restrictions
As part of the province-wide easing of restrictions, the City of Barrie has made using recreational centres much more efficient.
"This time, I was able to use the change room before and after, which made swimming so much easier," said Barrie resident Janna Whitfield.
Recreational facilities are open at half capacity, changerooms have reopened, and visitors must show a QR code for proof of vaccination, but contact tracing is a thing of the past.
"It is something that has been removed from the regulations, so we will be asking for some screening," said City of Barrie recreation and culture director Rob Bell.
Visitors are asked a series of questions to confirm they are symptom-free before entry.
With capacity limited to 50 per cent, Bell recommends booking early for rec centre programs to avoid disappointment.
"[The] last thing we'd want to do is have to stop somebody at the door and say you couldn't come in because we're at our capacity, so if we have that registration piece, then we at least make sure everybody can come into their program with ease."
-
What have Canada's premiers said about the trucker convoy protests?Several premiers voiced their concerns about the growing number of trucker convoy protests taking place across the country, calling on protesters to remain peaceful and respect Canadians’ rights and liberties during demonstrations.
-
B.C. man wanted for violent assault arrested a month laterA man who disappeared after being charged in connection with a New Year's Eve assault is back in custody a month after police warned the public to call 911 if they saw him.
-
'Completely inhumane': B.C. woman, premier, call for more healthcare fundingCanadian premiers, including B.C. Premier John Horgan, are asking the federal government to boost funding for healthcare, as another person comes forward in Victoria sharing her struggle with the shortage of family doctors in the region.
-
Vancouver health authorities warn staff to shelter and hide medical credentials during anti-vaxx convoyVancouver’s two health authorities are urging health-care workers to take defensive measures to avoid clashes with a convoy of anti-vaccination and anti-restriction demonstrators heading toward the city on Saturday.
-
A call for warm hearts to help with 'coldest night of the year'As Londoners come to grips with these frigid February temperatures, Mission Services of London wants people to think about those who have to bare these conditions overnight on a regular basis.
-
Accusations of dirty tricks boil over in final days of B.C. Liberal leadership campaignEven as votes are still being cast, the B.C. Liberals' leadership campaign has already landed in B.C. Supreme Court.
-
Saskatoon police arrest man who allegedly stole sentimental items from condoPolice have arrested a 39-year-old man in connection with a break-in where a Saskatoon woman says several sentimental items were stolen from her condo in the College Park neighbourhood.
-
WRPS promises 'enhanced police presence' ahead of potential convoy protestsWaterloo Regional Police Chief Bryan Larkin says police have been closely monitoring 'Freedom Convoys' around the province, and are aware of “several potentially planned rallies” this weekend in Waterloo Region.
-
Sask. storyteller working to preserve Indigenous culture and languageFebruary marks Aboriginal Storytelling Month in Saskatchewan, a time to share Indigenous teachings and cultural knowledge with younger generations.