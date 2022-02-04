Barrie-run recreational facilities 'more efficient' with eased restrictions

As part of the province-wide easing of restrictions, the City of Barrie has made using recreational centres much more efficient.

"This time, I was able to use the change room before and after, which made swimming so much easier," said Barrie resident Janna Whitfield.

Recreational facilities are open at half capacity, changerooms have reopened, and visitors must show a QR code for proof of vaccination, but contact tracing is a thing of the past.

"It is something that has been removed from the regulations, so we will be asking for some screening," said City of Barrie recreation and culture director Rob Bell.

Visitors are asked a series of questions to confirm they are symptom-free before entry.

With capacity limited to 50 per cent, Bell recommends booking early for rec centre programs to avoid disappointment.

"[The] last thing we'd want to do is have to stop somebody at the door and say you couldn't come in because we're at our capacity, so if we have that registration piece, then we at least make sure everybody can come into their program with ease."