Barrie's Anne Street bridge construction extended to mid-summer
CTVNews.ca Barrie Producer
Cheryl Browne
The closure of Anne Street North has been extended yet again, until at least mid-summer.
A news release from the Ministry of Transportation states that the new bridge construction will extend the closure between Edgehill Drive and Donald Street until the end of July.
The project was initially expected to be completed by the end of 2022, but the ministry noted challenges outside of its control, including weather, caused the extensive delays.
During the Anne Street Bridge Replacement MTO Project, there is no thru traffic on Anne Street North.
The detour route continues to be Anne Street North to Edgehill Drive to Ferndale Drive North to Dunlop Street West to Anne Street South.
-
Winds up to 90 km/h to sweep over Greater VictoriaEnvironment Canada is warning of strong winds in the Greater Victoria region starting Wednesday night.
-
Man wanted for Old Ottawa South bank robberyOttawa police are looking for a suspect they say tried to rob a bank in Old Ottawa South last week.
-
Ontario launches public consultations on budget, focused on transportation, jobsOntario is asking residents for their input on the upcoming budget, and questions in a survey posted today indicate major themes will be health-care staffing, transportation, jobs and the cost of living.
-
Alberta Opposition NDP calls for public input on plan to subsidize well cleanupAlberta's New Democrat Opposition wants public consultations on a government plan that would subsidize oil and gas companies to fulfil legal commitments to clean up old wells, a major proponent of which has been working directly in Premier Danielle Smith's office for months.
-
COVID-19 wastewater signal in Ottawa at highest level since summerWastewater monitoring of the main three respiratory viruses affecting the health-care system show a rise in COVID-19, a decline in influenza, and a steady rate of RSV in Ottawa.
-
Calgary vehicle owners can prevent catalytic converter theft with new engraving programVehicle owners can have the engraving done at any Kal Tire location across Calgary until the end of March.
-
Edmonton victim out $300K in fake Publisher's Clearing House scam: policeThe Edmonton Police Service has issued a warning about a scam involving a fake publishing house claiming to be Publisher’s Clearing House.
-
Elnaz Hajtamiri's family remains hopeful she is alive one year after abductionElnaz Hajtamiri's family remains hopeful she is still alive after being allegedly abducted from a home in Wasaga Beach, Ont., on Jan. 12, 2022.
-
Saskatoon man faces seven counts of fraud for series of grandparent scamsThe Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) has arrested a 25-year-old man in connection to a series of family / grandparent scams.