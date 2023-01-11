Barrie's Anne Street bridge construction extended to mid-summer

The closure of Anne Street North has been extended yet again, until at least mid-summer.

A news release from the Ministry of Transportation states that the new bridge construction will extend the closure between Edgehill Drive and Donald Street until the end of July.

The project was initially expected to be completed by the end of 2022, but the ministry noted challenges outside of its control, including weather, caused the extensive delays.

During the Anne Street Bridge Replacement MTO Project, there is no thru traffic on Anne Street North.

The detour route continues to be Anne Street North to Edgehill Drive to Ferndale Drive North to Dunlop Street West to Anne Street South.